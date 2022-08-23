Who is Mohammad Hasnain, 22-year-old who replaced Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan were jolted by a body blow ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 opening game against India as star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Mohammad Hasnain was named as Afridi's replacement, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

Afridi was advised 4-6 weeks of rest, after sustaining an injury to his right knee ligament, while playing against Sri Lanka in the first Test last month. The pacer's absence would be a key factor for Pakistan, as he was among the most influential players as the Men in Green defeated India for the first time in a World Cup game last year.

His replacement, Hasnain is currently in the UK, representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

READ| Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid ahead of India Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match: Reports

But who exactly is the 22-year-old Hasnain, who will replace Shaheen Afridi?

Mohammad Hasnain made his T20I debut in May 2019 and has represented his nation 18 times since, in the shortest format. He has 17 scalps to his name, at an economy rate of 7.90.

Former West Indies captain wishes best of luck to Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain for upcoming Asia Cup 2022#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/uW03IF7ipl — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 23, 2022

The right-arm fast bowler has also played 8 ODIs, amassing a total of 29 wickets in his international career till date. That being said, he hasn't played a single T20I game for Pakistan since December 2021, taking part in the T20I series against West Indies.

Hasnain has further played 82 T20 games for various franchises across the world, including Quetta Gladiators, Sydney Thunder and Trinbago Knight Riders amassing 100 wickets at an economy of 8.51. He will join up with the rest of his teammates directly in UAE, while Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir were also scheduled to fly to Dubai on Tuesday, as per a statement from PCB.

READ| First batch of tickets of Asia cup match between India-Pakistan sold out within minutes, online portal crashed

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir