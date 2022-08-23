Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Who is Mohammad Hasnain, 22-year-old who replaced Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

After Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 squad, the PCB announced that Mohammad Hasnain will replace Afridi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Who is Mohammad Hasnain, 22-year-old who replaced Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad
Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan were jolted by a body blow ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 opening game against India as star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Mohammad Hasnain was named as Afridi's replacement, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. 

Afridi was advised 4-6 weeks of rest, after sustaining an injury to his right knee ligament, while playing against Sri Lanka in the first Test last month. The pacer's absence would be a key factor for Pakistan, as he was among the most influential players as the Men in Green defeated India for the first time in a World Cup game last year. 

His replacement, Hasnain is currently in the UK, representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. 

READ| Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid ahead of India Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match: Reports

But who exactly is the 22-year-old Hasnain, who will replace Shaheen Afridi? 

Mohammad Hasnain made his T20I debut in May 2019 and has represented his nation 18 times since, in the shortest format. He has 17 scalps to his name, at an economy rate of 7.90. 

The right-arm fast bowler has also played 8 ODIs, amassing a total of 29 wickets in his international career till date. That being said, he hasn't played a single T20I game for Pakistan since December 2021, taking part in the T20I series against West Indies. 

Hasnain has further played 82 T20 games for various franchises across the world, including Quetta Gladiators, Sydney Thunder and Trinbago Knight Riders amassing 100 wickets at an economy of 8.51. He will join up with the rest of his teammates directly in UAE, while Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir were also scheduled to fly to Dubai on Tuesday, as per a statement from PCB.

READ| First batch of tickets of Asia cup match between India-Pakistan sold out within minutes, online portal crashed

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.