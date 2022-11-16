Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: When and Where to watch Ronaldo's explosive interview live

Source: Sport Bible (Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a massive stir with an explosive interview that he gave to Piers Morgan just before the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo not only revealed that he 'does not respect' Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag, but he also felt that the Red Devils have 'betrayed' him.

So far, only small snippets of Ronaldo's interview have been released by Piers Morgan's YouTube channel but the full 90-minute interview is set to broadcast this week.

In his chat with Morgan, Ronaldo has revealed plenty of explosive details about the club, the executives, head coach Ten Hag, and how Sir Alex Ferguson convinced him not to join rivals Manchester City.

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan live?

Ronaldo chose the eve of the FIFA World Cup to make some sensational claims about his frosty relationship with Erik Ten Hag who reportedly, has asked the Man United board to hand a fine to the Portuguese star.

United have also released a statement, but it was nothing more than a cautious approach, that they will act in due course.

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan be broadcasted?

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan will be shown on Talk TV. It will be broadcast as part of the Piers Morgan Uncensored programme.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan go live?

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan will be released in two parts, the first half will be shown on Wednesday, November 16 at 8PM GMT (1:30 AM Thursday Indian Standard Time). The second half will be aired on Thursday, November 17 at 8 PM GMT (1:30 AM Friday Indian Standard Time).

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan will not be shown live in India. Fans in India can stay tuned to Piers Morgan's YouTube channel for the complete interview.