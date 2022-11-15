'Feel betrayed, don't respect Erik ten Hag': 5 explosive comments from Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo (File photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the star football player of the club Manchester United, launched a long list of allegations against the club and its coach in a recent explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The interview aired on Sunday night and has blown up since then.

Ronaldo, who is the most followed human being on Instagram and perhaps the most famed football player in the world, blasted Manchester United and club manager Erik ten Hag in the interview, saying that he feels betrayed by the club.

Ronaldo had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 football season, spending many games on the bench despite being the highest goal-scoring player of all time. Making his frustration no secret, Ronaldo had an unfiltered chat with broadcaster Piers Morgan, casting uncertainty on his future as a player for Manchester United.

Here are the top explosive quotes and allegations by Cristiano Ronaldo –

Ronaldo said, “Yes, not only the coach but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.” He further added, “I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Slamming former teammate Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo said, “I don't know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at high level. I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true."

Speaking about club manager Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo said, “I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me.” "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Ronaldo further said his family was not treated fairly by the club after his daughter was born. The star player said, “My 3-month-old daughter was hospitalised in July, that is why I could not return for pre-season and I felt hurt because senior executives at Manchester United doubted me.”

I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it differently… they have to change many, many things,” he said

Soon after the interview, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo started looking bleak at Manchester United, with many speculating that he will be trying to join rival club Liverpool soon.

