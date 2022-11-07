Search icon
Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyrone Mings indulge in WWE style brawl on-field; video goes viral

Manchester United's captain for Aston Villa clash Cristiano Ronaldo got into an ugly on-field brawl with Tyrone Mings, CR7 was yellow-carded later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Manchester United suffered a shock 3-1 loss at the hands of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. While the result was as surprising as it gets, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was yellow carded during the match after he got into an ugly WWE-style brawl with defender Tyrone Mings. 

Players from both sides had to intervene and separate Ronaldo and Mings after they went head-to-head. The incident took place in the 60th minute when Man United were 3-1 down to Villa. 

Ronaldo was unhappy after he was closely marked by Mings, and the Portuguese forward dragged down the centre-back after a coming together. United teenager Alejandro Garnacho was on the ball as he tried to bring his side back into the contest, but he failed to beat Matty Cash. 

READ| Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo named as Manchester United's captain for game against Aston Villa

In the meantime, Ronaldo who was stationed in front of the goal was marked a little too closely for his liking by Mings. 

After the pair got into the altercation, referee Anthony Taylor brought play to a halt and a VAR check was also done for the incident however, there was no need for serious action, although Ronaldo did collect a booking for his troubles. 

A video of the incident is going viral all over social media:

As it turned out, the Red Devils could make little difference to the scoreline as Villa's new manager Unai Emery celebrated a first win since taking over. 

READ| In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on the most expensive mansion in Portugal

Earlier, the Villans got their noses in front courtesy of Leon Bailey's goal, who completed his brace in just seven minutes, but United pulled one back before halftime. Jacob Ramsey scored four minutes into the second half to seal all three points. 

