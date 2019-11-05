Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea play hosts to Ajax on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League.

Both sides are level on points in Group H, with the two sides accumulating six points after two wins and one loss. Chelsea currently top their group on goal difference.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Ajax

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League match will be played on October 6, 2019, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Ajax, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Chelsea vs Ajax: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Ajax possible starting lineup: Onana; Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, Martinez; Neres, Ziyech, Promes; Tadic