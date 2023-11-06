Mizoram Assembly Polls 2023: Security beefed up across state ahead of voting tomorrow
Apple working on AI, reveals CEO Tim Cook, may beat Google-Microsoft
BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shakib, Shanto shine as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Meet man who once sold pens to afford his education, built Rs 2,300 crore company
Delhi NCR news: Primary schools in Gurugram, Faridabad closed due to rising pollution
Sports
BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
DNA WEB TEAM
Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Bangladesh have ended their seven match losing streak in the World Cup 2023 campaign after beating Sri Lanka by 3 wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Israel Hamas war: Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel occupied West bank
Operation Ajay: Sixth flight carrying 143 people, including two Nepalese reaches India from Israel
Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducts top level meeting
Israel Hamas war day 17: At least 70 killed in overnight Israel strikes on Gaza
Israel-Hamas war: Who are the Bedouin Arabs supporting Israel against Hamas?