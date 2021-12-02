Athlete Freddy Naidu becoming the talk of the town in realm of professional bodybuilding

Bodybuilders! Got excited hearing this? It’s fine, most people feel the same way but very few people are aware of the fact that behind those big muscles and a fit body goes a lot of effort and hard work. Achieving that kind of physique and making a name for yourself in the realm of professional bodybuilding is never a cakewalk and along with rigorous physical training, it also requires one to be mentally strong. Carving a niche around himself is a professional bodybuilder named Freddy Naidu, who, undergoing a complete 360-degree transformation has proved his mettle and was given the nickname ‘Giant Killer’ in his category.

Freddy Naidu, a USA-based Indian (Asian) origin athlete, and a professional bodybuilder is someone who has become the talk of the town among the people associated with professional bodybuilding. It is often said that your childhood has a very big impact on your career and this holds true in the case of Freddy Naidu. Freddy has always been passionate about the sport of wrestling and bodybuilding since his childhood days. He even used to wrestle since the young age of 5 but the seriousness for the sport came when he was introduced to the professional world of the competition world by his close friend and coach Andrew Vu. Freddy, at the very first glance, was completely awestruck and immediately fell in love with the sport and at that moment, the young Freddy decided to make his career in the realm of professional bodybuilding.

Catering to the same, he decided to work on his body and attain a physique of a professional wrestler. He started working extensively and rigorously on himself with a dream to make it big. Andrew Vu, his coach, and dear friend also assisted him with everything possible. He initially competed at the NPC North Americans In Pittsburgh in the year 2014 and won class in the men’s physique division and also earned the prestigious IFBB Pro League Pro Card. This was indeed a big accomplishment for Freddy and riding on this success, he also participated and won his first pro show and earned qualifications at the 2016 Mr. Olympia held in the city of Las Vegas.

Maintaining and respecting success is an important virtue that Freddy believes in and that’s the reason that despite achieving so much in such a short span of time, he has the hunger to achieve more. He leaves no stones unturned for maintaining his physiques like a professional bodybuilder and an accomplished athlete. He rigorously workout and his drill session include a plethora of extensive exercises. His session comprises of 4-5 sets and 15-20 reps each set and apart from this, he also ensures that he also does a few heavy set and moderate variations as well as supersets (4 sets). It is no military secret that cardio and abs are indeed an integral process to attain a body of that level and this is the reason why Freddy works on cardio and abs. Apart from workout sessions, the fitness enthusiast also follows a strict diet routine.

Talking about his journey, success mantra, and the road ahead, Freddy Naidu says, “The journey has been wonderful one but a lot more needs to be achieved. At the top of my wishlist is to bring the best package to the IFBB Pro stage. I try hard to upgrade my skills and that is the reason why I keep vigilance on every nitty-gritty of things. Regarding the success mantra, I would only say there is no such thing called ‘Success Mantra’, one needs to focus and work hard and try to work on their health as in our field ‘Health is Wealth’. Patience is also a key to success; work hard, upgrade your skills and leave rest to the almighty.”

The achievements and accolades of Freddy Naidu are a testimony to the famous phrase “If you can dream it then you can definitely achieve it.” The success story of Freddy is not only an inspiration to the young body bodybuilders wanting to make it big but also to people from every field.

-Brand Desk Content