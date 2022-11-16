Argentina vs UAE Live streaming: When and where to watch ARG vs UAE FIFA World Cup 2022 match in India

Argentina vs UAE FIFA World Cup friendly live streaming: Here's how to watch FIFA World Cup friendly games live in India.

Lionel Messi will be gunning for his first-ever World Cup title as he will lead Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022. While the main fixtures get underway on 20 November, fans can catch an early glimpse of the tournament as Argentina will take on UAE in a friendly which will be their final preparation game before the tournament. (Follow Argenina vs UAE live commentary here)

Argentina are paired in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, and Messi's side will be playing the Arabian team on November 22 to get their campaign underway.

It will be the fifth World Cup appearance for Messi, and probably his last ever in the World Cup. They had reached the final in 2014, but fell short in the final hurdle as Germany prevailed after a stoppage-time winner from Mario Gotze.

READ| Germany vs Oman Live streaming: When and where to watch GER vs OMN FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly match in India

Here's all you need to know about Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022:

When will Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 be played?

Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on November 16, Wednesday.

Where will Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 be played?

Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE

What time will Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 begin?

Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs UAE friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will not be televised in India. But remaining friendly games of FIFA World Cup can ve live-streamed on Jio Cinema app.