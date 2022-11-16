Germany vs Oman Live streaming: When and where to watch GER vs OMN FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly match in India

Source: Germany (Twitter)

Germany will look to finalise their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a friendly match against Oman. Hansi Flick's men will look to fine-tune their playing XI, before their first match of the World Cup against Japan on November 23, which would be a tricky fixture for the Germans.

Oman have never qualified for the World Cup, whereas Germany will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy for the fifth time and equal Brazi's record of having won the most World Cup titles.

The 2014 World Cup champs bowed out in the Group stage in 2018, and will be looking to make amends this year. They are paired in a tricky group with Spain and Costa Rica alongside Japan, so each game will be a must-win clash for the Germans.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi names 3 favourites to win trophy, leaves out Argentina

Here's all you need to know about Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022:

When will Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 be played?

Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on November 16, Wednesday.

Where will Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 be played?

Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman

What time will Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 begin?

Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Germany vs Oman friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will not be televised in India. But the remaining friendly games of FIFA World Cup can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.