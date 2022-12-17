Search icon
Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup Final: Is Lionel Messi injured and will he miss the summit clash?

Messi missed Argentina’s training session on Thursday, raising concerns over his fitness just days ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

After a spectacular group stage, a thrilling Round of 16, and fiercely contested quarter and semi-finals, the FIFA World Cup has reached its conclusion, with Argentina ready to face France on Sunday evening (December 18).

As the competition for the coveted championship heats up in Qatar, the last FIFA World Cup game is expected to be an exciting event with some big names facing off against one another.

All eyes are on Lionel Messi ahead of the blockbuster encounter at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The Argentina captain announced that the Qatar final will be his final participation in a World Cup match following his team's 3-0 victory against Croatia. Therefore, he would prefer to leave his World Cup journey on a positive note with a fairytale ending.

However, Messi's absence from the Argentina team's training session on Thursday, December 15, has raised some concerns among Argentina supporters. Is Messi hurt ahead of the FIFA World Cup summit match?

Messi participated in a recovery session alongside Papu Gomez, Lautaro Martinez, and other players who started the semifinal, according to Argentine news agency Clarin.

According to Foot Mercato, he has reportedly been complaining of hamstring pain, which was also noticeable in the semi-final, but he is still expected to play in the World Cup title game.

Due to his fantastic World Cup performance, the 35-year-old is one of the favorites to win this year's Golden Boot, tied with Kylian Mbappe of France with five goals. The PSG star has made six appearances for Argentina and has three assists to his name.

Additionally, Gabriel Batistuta's record of 11 goals for La Albiceleste in World Cups was eclipsed by him with his fifth goal in Qatar.

In addition to Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano, Messi is the only player to have participated in five World Cups.

Messi announced earlier this week that this World Cup will be his last. Messi told the Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole that he was "extremely thrilled" to be able to accomplish his goal of playing his final match in a World Cup final.

"I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final." Messi added, "It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," Messi said.

