Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby boy ‘Akaay,’ cricketers react

Anushka took to Instagram to reveal that they have been blessed with a baby boy named Akaay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared joyous news with their fans on Tuesday that they have welcomed their second child. Anushka took to Instagram to reveal that they have been blessed with a baby boy named Akaay. The couple expressed their overflowing happiness and requested blessings and good wishes from everyone while also asking for privacy during this special time.

Many people from the cricket world also congratulated the couple. Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the post, “Congratulations.”

Harsh Bhogle said on X, "Very happy for @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Wish you lots of happiness and may Akaay fill your lives with an abundance of joy."

Former Australia Cricketer Lisa Sthalekar said, "Ah how wonderful for the entire family. The Kohli family is growing."

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings wrote on X, "From King Kohli to Prince Kohli - a new chapter begins! Sending heartfelt congratulations to Virat Kohli and family on their bundle of joy."

RCB wrote, "Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat, and a big welcome to the youngest member of the RCB family, Akaay. This is such a happy news and India will sleep well tonight."

Rumors had been swirling about the baby's arrival, especially after industrialist Harsh Goenka hinted at it on social media without directly naming the couple. However, the speculation has now turned into celebration as Anushka and Virat happily embrace parenthood once again.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. Anushka is set to return to the silver screen with the sports drama Chakda Xpress, although the film's release date remains unknown at this time.