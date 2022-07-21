Search icon
Annu Rani qualifies for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon

She became the first Indian woman to qualify for the second straight javelin throw final in World Championships.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Annu Rani

Annu Rani, who had also reached the final Doha edition in 2019 and eventually finished eighth, qualified for the final with a throw of 59.60 meters. She was placed eighth among 12 competitors that have qualified for the final to be held on Friday.

Competing in Group B, Annu started with a foul and then came up with a throw of 55.35m and 59.60m in her third attempt to finish fifth in her group. Only three competitors,  Haruka Kitaguchi (64.32m) of Japan, Tokyo Olympics winner Shiying Liu (63.86m) of China and Levita Jasiunaite (63.80) of Lithuania achieved the qualifying standard of 62.50m and will start as the favorites for the medals.

The qualifying cut was set at 62.50m for the 12 best performers. Annu thus was placed 8th among 29 competitors that participated in the competition.

Defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, a Tokyo 2020 bronze winner and two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, was fifth with a 61.27m effort.

Three-time worlds medallist Huihui of China (57.59m), Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Maria Andrejczyk of Poland (55.47m), Commonwealth Games champion Kathryn Mitchell of Australia (53.09m) and Rio Olympic champion Sara Kolak of Croatia (foul) did not make the cut.

Meanwhile, India's Parul Chaudhary failed to qualify for the final of the women's 5000m as she could only manage the timing of 15:54.03. She finished 17th among 19 participants in Heat 2 whereas the top five qualified for the final.

Parul Chaudhary's personal best in the 5000m is 15:36.03, achieved at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019. The women`s 5000m national record is held by Preeja Sreedharan, who clocked 15:15.89 at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

 

