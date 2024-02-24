AI images of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s newborn son Akaay go viral

Recently, a fan posted Akaay’s AI-generated imaginary photo on X. The photo seems as a prediction of what Akaay might look like after a year. The photo has also gone viral on social media, gaining over 14000 views on it.

India’s star player Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were recently blessed with a baby boy. The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday and named their son Akaay. The couple also received best wishes and blessings from the sports and film fraternity.

Although the first photo of Kohli’s son is yet to be seen on social media, fans out of excitement have started using AI to generate images of the newborn baby.

See the viral pic here:

While the post gained thousands of views online, many users in the comment section pointed out that the photo resembles Kohli’s childhood images. Others questioned why the baby boy’s AI photo didn’t resemble Anuska’s face.

“Prompt main anushka bhi likh dete,” a user commented.

“Anushka jaisa koi feature nahi?? Why AI why?,” another user said.

For those unknown, the couple are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Vamika.