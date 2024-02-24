Twitter
UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi is already married, then why is she becoming bride again

AI images of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn son Akaay go viral

Not Sonu Sood, but this actor was Sanjay Gupta's choice to play Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout At Wadala, he rejected...

Viral video: Bengali bride dances to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story', internet says 'super se bhi upar'

DNA Explainer: What is 'meow meow' drug, that makes you hear strange sounds, affects your nervous system?

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi is already married, then why is she becoming bride again

AI images of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn son Akaay go viral

Not Sonu Sood, but this actor was Sanjay Gupta's choice to play Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout At Wadala, he rejected...

Vitamin B overdose: Side effects of taking too many supplements

6 blockbuster remakes of Bollywood films

9 Indian women scientists who created history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Not Sonu Sood, but this actor was Sanjay Gupta's choice to play Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout At Wadala, he rejected...

Crew teaser: Badass Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon embark on journey of misfortunes; fans say 'love this trio'

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

AI images of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s newborn son Akaay go viral

Recently, a fan posted Akaay’s AI-generated imaginary photo on X. The photo seems as a prediction of what Akaay might look like after a year. The photo has also gone viral on social media, gaining over 14000 views on it.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

AI images of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s newborn son Akaay go viral
India’s star player Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were recently blessed with a baby boy. The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday and named their son Akaay. The couple also received best wishes and blessings from the sports and film fraternity.

Although the first photo of Kohli’s son is yet to be seen on social media, fans out of excitement have started using AI to generate images of the newborn baby.

Recently, a fan posted Akaay’s AI-generated imaginary photo on X. The photo seems as a prediction of what Akaay might look like after a year. The photo has also gone viral on social media, gaining over 14000 views on it.

See the viral pic here:

While the post gained thousands of views online, many users in the comment section pointed out that the photo resembles Kohli’s childhood images. Others questioned why the baby boy’s AI photo didn’t resemble Anuska’s face.

“Prompt main anushka bhi likh dete,” a user commented.

“Anushka jaisa koi feature nahi?? Why AI why?,” another user said.

For those unknown, the couple are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Vamika.

