Fifa

Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: England fans suit up on #WaistcoatWednesday ahead of semifinal

'Waistcoat Wednesday' is a tribute to England manager Gareth Southgate.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 01:11 PM IST

The mission? To support England's bid to win a first World Cup since 1966. 

The method? To wear a waistcoat for Wednesday's semi-final match against Croatia.

It might sound a stretch, but some England fans want matchday in Moscow dubbed 'Waistcoat Wednesday' in tribute to manager Gareth Southgate, who has taken to wearing a waistcoat on the touch-line along with suit trousers and a dress shirt and tie.

Around a dozen England fans travelling to Moscow on Tuesday for the match wore dark blue waistcoats over their T-shirts as they passed through Heathrow airport, witnesses said.

Sales of waistcoats have soared in Britain since the start of the tournament last month, according to one retailer.

"Gareth's sideline style has meant our waistcoats are really scoring with our customers, with sales doubling since the World Cup began," said a spokeswoman for retailer Marks & Spencer .

Perhaps it's inevitable that there's a hashtag and it's #WaistcoatWednesday. Nothing else would suit. 

People are being encouraged to wear waistcoats and post their pictures on social media.

Southgate's waistcoats have become such a hit at the World Cup that the Museum of London has announced plans to acquire one for its fashion collection.

Marks and Spencer, official tailors to the England team, declared last Saturday #NationalWaistcoatDay in honour of Southgate and his team.

Museum bosses said the waistcoats were helping to bring the three-piece suit back into fashion.
"The Museum of London have... announced their plans to acquire one of Gareth Southgate's suits as part of their permanent collection," it said in a statement.

(With Reuters and PTI inputs)

