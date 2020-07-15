WhatsAppDown: Twitterati share hilarious memes, GIFs after messaging app's brief outage

Things got crazy early hours of Wednesday when the world realised that Whatsapp was down with users across the world reporting problems with sending messages on the service.

The app, which is used by a billion people worldwide, was down around 1.30 am in India. Users were unable to send or receive texts in the wee hours.

As per the Down Detector, the website which monitors the real-time status and outage information reported that the problems started since 1:32 AM.

In India, users complained that they were unable to download audio and images from received on WhatsApp.

Users took social media channels to express their views about the problem and soon #whatsappdown soon began to trend on Twitter. Here's how netizens reacted...

Congratulations if you didn't notice that #WhatsApp was down until you just came here pic.twitter.com/uulDK2ePNw — Ahmed Shahid (@imahmedafridi) July 15, 2020

Me after restarting my phone twice coz I couldn’t send WhatsApp messages #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ZTQNWaxkBc — Jiro Rober Agop (@jirorober) July 14, 2020

Me after knowing WhatsApp was down from Twitter.#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/6nbSGZpi5S — Ankit Dadheech (@dadheechankit1) July 15, 2020

#WhatsApp is down And here we are on twitter to confirm about whatsapp downpic.twitter.com/kHuKS0LP9p — Secoolarism (@secoolarism) July 15, 2020

When #WhatsApp is down and you gotta send a regular text ic.twitter.com/2GDbVTvJ3Q — Nikki (@SneakyShorts) July 14, 2020

According to Downdetector.com, the problem detected in various countries like Sri Lanka, Peru, London, New Delhi, New York, Brazi, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland.

However, WhatsApp has resumed back and has been working fine now.