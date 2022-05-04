Twitter Circle: With this new feature, users can share their tweets with selected people

File photo

Twitter has announced that it is testing a new feature called `Twitter Circle` where users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets.

The new Twitter feature seems to be on a similar line to Instagram`s Close Friends feature, which allows selecting the audience for their stories.

READ | Facebook's podcast platform to shut down from June 3, know why

Announcing the feature on Tuesday, Twitter said, "Some Tweets are for everyone and others are just for people you`ve picked."

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked.



We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd.



Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

"We`re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today!," Twitter Safety tweeted.

Since the microblogging social media platform says that for now, the new feature will be appearing for "Some of you", so if you have it, then here is how it works:

First, you will choose up to 150 people irrespective of whether you follow them or not. Then while twitting anything selects the option `Twitter Circle` to limit your tweet to only those people you have selected.

"The users can edit the list of people that they have selected in `Twitter Circle` anytime they want. Also, people will not be notified if you remove them," said the company.

READ | After Elon Musk's demand, Twitter users to soon get edit option!

Twitteratis who were able to access the feature have started sharing their feedback.

"At first I didn`t understand this, but this is actually a pretty cool feature, and I`ve felt the need for something like this lately," tweeted a user.

"I don`t think more than 150 people have ever seen my tweets anyway," a user tweeted. Another user tweeted, "I have only two people to add on to Twitter Circle, for me it`s like a line or just a dot, not a circle.

Another asked, "how is it different from list and group chats?"

The new feature comes after days after Tesla Chief Elon Musk bought Twitter. However, Musk`s USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc. is still months away from closing.