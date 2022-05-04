After Elon Musk's demand, Twitter users to soon get edit option!

(Image Source: Reuters)

After Elon Musk's takover, it is time for seeing some changes in the micro-blogging site. Twitter may provide its users with the facility to edit tweets. For this, the Edit button will be added to the features of Twitter. The company is working on this feature and now a video has surfaced showing this edit button of Twitter.

It is worth noting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter, has been demanding the edit button from Twitter for a long time. Now it seems that this demand of his is going to be fulfilled soon. By the way, since Musk bought Twitter, it was being speculated that the edit button would be added to Twitter.

Edit button shown in video

App researcher and reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong introduced the world to this edit button by putting a video on Twitter on Tuesday. In the video, Jane Manchun Wong has explained how the tweet will be edited. However, Wang is not completely satisfied with the edit button at the moment and says that it is not an efficient use of bandwidth and media processing.

Edit button will appear here

Users have three dots made on the right hand side above all the tweets. Many options come on clicking on it. After the launch of the edit feature, there will now be an option 'Edit Tweet' in this. After clicking on it, users will be able to edit their tweet.

At the same time, Wang has told in her tweet that the current version of the unreleased edit button re-uploads the media (photos, videos, GIFs etc.) instead of reusing them. Also, it turned Wang's video into a photo. Wang did not reveal anything about when the edit button will be launched.

According to the information that is coming out about Twitter's edit button so far, users will be able to edit only for 30 minutes after tweeting. This means that after 30 minutes users will not be able to make any changes in their tweets. Apart from this, users will also get a chance to completely change the media uploaded with their tweets.