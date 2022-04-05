Elon Musk conducts poll for 'edit' button on Twitter after becoming top shareholder of micro-blogging site

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users if they wanted an edit button on the app. Musk posted the poll right after he announced a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth about $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.

"Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet.

To this, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. Please vote carefully," he said.

For the unversed, Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Some commentators welcomed it. Some saw it as funny. Still, others did not.

The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny" while replying to Twitter's original tweet.