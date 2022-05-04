New feature for Google Chrome users on Android will help restore tabs in a click

Chrome users on android will be able to restore recently closed tabs in bulk by going to the 'Recent tabs' and 'Recently closed' section.
Android users of Google Chrome are soon going to get a new feature that will solve a big problem for them. This problem is to restore tabs that were closed by mistake or due to some bug. Right now users have to follow a long process for this, but after the new feature comes, they will be able to restore all closed tabs in seconds.
1. Feature to restore closed tabs available in desktop version
The feature to restore closed tabs is already available in the desktop version of Chrome. To restore accidentally closed tabs, users now have to go to the browser history and find the page. It also takes a lot of time and many times the tabs are not even available. According to media reports, Google has started testing this new feature.
2. How the new feature will work
After enabling the restoration feature, Chrome users will be able to restore recently closed tabs in bulk. For this, they have to go to the 'Recent tabs' and 'Recently closed' section. After clicking on these tabs, a list of all the closed tabs will come and users will be able to select and restore them.
3. New feature to come soon in Google Chrome Canary version
However, information about when this feature will be launched is not yet available. It is expected that users can get the new feature soon in the Canary version of Google Chrome for Android.
4. Desktop version has this feature
Google Chrome users have been getting the option to restore all the accidentally closed tabs in the desktop version for a long time. A pop-up window is shown to the users when they open Chrome again in case of sudden browser shutdown or system shutdown.
5. Google Chrome restore button for Android
By clicking on the restore button, users can open all the previously closed tabs simultaneously. Now the use of internet on mobile has started increasing. In view of this, the need to add restore feature to the Android version of Google Chrome has been felt for a long time.
