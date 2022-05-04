Facebook's podcast platform to shut down from June 3, know why

According to a media report, from June 3, apart from podcasts, Facebook is also shutting down short-form experiences called Soundbites and Audio Hub.

The podcast of the social media platform Facebook is shutting down from next month. It has not even been a year since it was launched. Facebook podcast is being discontinued as the company is 're-evaluating' its audio offerings in the rapidly changing world of technology.

According to a media report, from June 3, apart from podcasts, Facebook is also shutting down short-form experiences called Soundbites and Audio Hub. The report quoted a company spokesperson as saying that Facebook has decided to simplify its suite of audio tools.

Evaluation of facilities

Facebook spokesperson Adelaide Coronado believes that the changes would 'simplify' the company's audio offerings. "After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we've decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook. We're constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences," said Coronado.

When it began

In June 2021, Facebook launched podcasts and live audio streams in the US to keep users engaged on its platform and to compete with emerging rivals. Facebook said it was allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak.

Focus on other priorities

Racism, misinformation, and extremist content continue to flow on podcasts and live audio as well. Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate compared to traditional social media posts. Facebook is looking to prioritise other initiatives in collaboration with its podcast partners.

According to the report, Facebook is now exploring other opportunities with podcast partners, such as events in the Metaverse and e-commerce. It is said that Meta is giving priority to short-video projects. This is probably due to the increasing competition from the popular video app Tiktok.