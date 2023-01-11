Why does glue not stick to its container? Know the science behind it | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

In the home, fevicol or glue is useful for both small household tasks and school crafts. But have you ever questioned why the substance used to stick things does not adhere to the container it is placed in? Polymers are chemicals that are used to make glue and other adhesive substances.

Long, sticky or stretchy strands are called polymers. These polymers are used to create the glue that is both stretchable and sticky. These polymers then receive the addition of water. Due to water, the glue appears in a liquid state. Water functions in the glue as a solvent, preventing the glue from drying.

When the glue is removed from the bottle, the water in it evaporates when it comes into contact with the air, leaving only the polymer behind. When the water in the glue is gone, the polymer reverts to its previous sticky and stretchy state. Glue works by holding things together in this manner.

Why won't glue stick to its container?

The glue does not come into contact with air in an airtight container. As a result, the polymers' water content does not evaporate, keeping the glue liquid. If you've ever paid attention, you've probably noticed that when a glue bottle is left open, the entire contents dry out. This is because when the bottle cap is off, the glue is exposed to oxygen.

