Love taking hot showers in chilly weather? Here's how it can damage your skin | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Hot showers are how residents are loosening up as a cold wave and dense fog envelop Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and other north Indian states. In the winter, taking a hot shower is unquestionably one of the most relaxing ways to begin or end your day.

However, during the chilly season, this mode of relaxation can result in a variety of skin issues, including body acne and flaky skin. Numerous dermatologists frequently advise people against taking long, hot showers because they harm the skin and remove its natural oil.

Restoring your body's natural oils is crucial if you want to keep it protected from the dry, cold weather. Your skin can become even more dry and flaky by removing oils. All the protective sebum that maintains the health of our skin barrier is removed during a hot shower.

Because of this, many people also experience wintertime dryness, flaking, and itching of the skin. In people with oily skin, this extreme dryness can also lead to overproduction of oil, which can result in breakouts, including acne on the face and the back.

Hot baths can also irritate and infect your skin, making it allergic. A hot water shower can deplete the skin's natural protein and liquid, leaving it dry, itchy, and ultimately burning. You may lose your natural oil if you already have psoriasis, eczema, or rosacea.

What can you do instead?

Use lukewarm water when bathing rather than long, hot showers, which expose the skin to additional harm. You can also take quick or 10-minute showers if you're afraid of the cold. After taking a shower, you can also oil or apply moisturizer to your body to lock in hydration and prevent skin from drying out.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)