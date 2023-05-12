What is Albino Cobra, white snake found inside home in Tamil Nadu? How dangerous is it?

Photo: Facebook/WNCT

The 5-foot-long snake gushed into the house on May 2 in Coimbatore, southern India, according to the regional Wildlife & Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT). During a period of severe rain in India, a rare, poisonous, and possibly fatal albino cobra was discovered inside a home.

Concerned locals reported the snake to the WNCT, organisation devoted to "protecting and serving" wildlife via learning, instruction, protection, rehabilitation, anti-poaching, negotiation, and preservation efforts. The cobra was securely removed by a snake catcher provided by the WNCT, after which it was released back into the wild.

The subcontinent is home to the Indian cobra, or Naja naja in scientific jargon. It is one of the "big four" species thought to be in charge of the vast majority of dangerous snake bites in South Asia. Despite the fact that cobras typically avoid humans except they feel under attack their venom is very harmful to people and can even be lethal in the most extreme circumstances.

The WNCT said on Facebook that "cobra snakes are known to be venomous and pose a significant threat to humans." If not treated right away, their poison may result in death or paralysis. The snake catcher delivered the snake to neighbourhood representatives from the Coimbatore Forest Division after taking it out of the residence.

The snake was inspected by experts who determined that it was in good health and ready for release. The reptile was eventually released into the wild, especially into a biodiverse woodland region that would serve as its future home.

What makes the snake white?

Genetic mutations can result in albinism, which is characterised by a lack of the pigment called melanin The majority of animals with albinism have white hair, feathers, skin, or scales, and in certain instances, pink-colored eyes. Albinism may be found in many species of animals, although it is more common in birds, reptiles, and amphibians than in mammals, including people.