Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience
topStoriesenglish

What is Albino Cobra, white snake found inside home in Tamil Nadu? How dangerous is it?

During a period of severe rain in India, a rare, poisonous, and possibly fatal albino cobra was discovered inside a home in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

What is Albino Cobra, white snake found inside home in Tamil Nadu? How dangerous is it?
Photo: Facebook/WNCT

The 5-foot-long snake gushed into the house on May 2 in Coimbatore, southern India, according to the regional Wildlife & Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT). During a period of severe rain in India, a rare, poisonous, and possibly fatal albino cobra was discovered inside a home.

Concerned locals reported the snake to the WNCT, organisation devoted to "protecting and serving" wildlife via learning, instruction, protection, rehabilitation, anti-poaching, negotiation, and preservation efforts. The cobra was securely removed by a snake catcher provided by the WNCT, after which it was released back into the wild.

The subcontinent is home to the Indian cobra, or Naja naja in scientific jargon. It is one of the "big four" species thought to be in charge of the vast majority of dangerous snake bites in South Asia. Despite the fact that cobras typically avoid humans except they feel under attack their venom is very harmful to people and can even be lethal in the most extreme circumstances.

The WNCT said on Facebook that "cobra snakes are known to be venomous and pose a significant threat to humans." If not treated right away, their poison may result in death or paralysis. The snake catcher delivered the snake to neighbourhood representatives from the Coimbatore Forest Division after taking it out of the residence.

READ | Archaeologists find 7000-year-old road inside sea; list of items found

The snake was inspected by experts who determined that it was in good health and ready for release. The reptile was eventually released into the wild, especially into a biodiverse woodland region that would serve as its future home.

What makes the snake white?

Genetic mutations can result in albinism, which is characterised by a lack of the pigment called melanin The majority of animals with albinism have white hair, feathers, skin, or scales, and in certain instances, pink-colored eyes. Albinism may be found in many species of animals, although it is more common in birds, reptiles, and amphibians than in mammals, including people.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.