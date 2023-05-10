Archaeologists find 7000-year-old road inside sea; list of items found

Photo: YouTube/ Twitter

One of the most unexpected archaeological discoveries has intrigued social media. A team has discovered a 7000-year-old road buried at the bottom of the sea. The path was found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, concealed by mud deposits.

The route is thought to have linked the Croatian island of Korcula's coast with the submerged prehistoric town of the Hvar culture. Stone pavers that were once part of a connection that was four metres wide have been meticulously placed to form the road.

Investigators from the University of Zadar in Croatia wrote on Facebook that the radiocarbon dating of preserved wood discovered during earlier archaeological campaigns indicated that the settlement was around 4,900 years before Christ as well as that people had been using these paths for travel as far back as 7000 years.

The Hvar civilization, who were expert farmers and herders who resided in small, remote villages along the coast and on adjacent islands, first settled in the area in the Neolithic period approximately 5000 BC. The Neolithic settlement includes the road. One of the biggest and best-preserved Hvar culture sites in the area is Soline, which provides important details about the routines and social structures of these early farming settlements.

READ | Asteroid warning! Massive 60-foot asteroid heading towards Earth on May 9, but....

Even though the finding was made at the bottom of the sea, the land investigation was being conducted close to Gradina Bay at Vela Luka on the island of Korcula. At the location, Neolithic artifacts like millstone fragments, flint blades, and stone axes were additionally discovered.

One of the most outstanding aspects of the Soline site is its enormous system of terraced fields, which were employed for agriculture in addition to the concrete building. The fields were thoughtfully planned to make use of the island's rocky, hilly terrain. They were reinforced by stone walls and irrigation systems, which increased the land's production.

According to researchers, the Soline site has not yet undergone comprehensive excavation, and there is still plenty regarding the Hvar culture and its methods of life that we currently do not understand.

;