Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Stunning green comet to fly past Earth soon, won't return for 50,000 years; here’s how to watch

This comet has a period of around 50,000 years, and it was last seen in Earth's sky during the late stages of the Upper Paleolithic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Stunning green comet to fly past Earth soon, won't return for 50,000 years; here’s how to watch
Representational Image

For the first time in at least 50,000 years, a dazzling ice green comet is predicted to approach Earth from space. One NASA official claims that the green comet was first observed in March of 2022, when Jupiter was still inside the orbit of the sun. On February 2, 2023, the brilliant green comet is predicted by experts to make a close approach to Earth.

A NASA blog points out that comets are notoriously hard to forecast. They are, nevertheless, visible if the comet's brightness continues to rise as it has been. 

The green comet has a scientific designation of C/2022 E3 (ZTF), as reported by NASA. On Thursday, the comet would come within 1.4 million miles of the sun. On February 2nd, it will begin its approach to Earth. At this distance of around 42 million kilometres from Earth, the comet would be rather close. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so it's easy to see why it's so highly valued. For what reason is it happening? This is because a comet's orbit around the Sun takes around 50,000 years.

Having reached the inner solar system, the comet has been drawing attention for its peculiar green brightness. The perihelion occurred yesterday, January 12th (the position on its orbit where it is the closest to the Sun). Now on its journey back, it will go within a million miles of Earth. As of right now, it may be seen in the northeastern sky, but on February 1, 2023, it will be at its closest to our planet.

Also, READ: NASA: James Webb Space Telescope discovers star formation in Cluster’s Dusty Ribbon

On February 1st, the comet will be visible to the naked eye, but only under certain circumstances. You'll want to choose a spot with little artificial lighting and a dark sky. This implies that city dwellers may not be able to view the comet, either naked eye or with a telescope.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.