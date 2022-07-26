Scientists discover deadly pool in Red Sea that kills anything that swims into it

Reuters/ Representational Image

A lethal pool has been discovered by scientists from the University of Miami. The deadly pool is located at the bottom of the Red Sea and kills anything that swims into it. According to the research, the brine pool was discovered 1.7 kms under the surface using a remotely operated underwater vehicle during a 10-hour dive. The pool was found in the last five minutes.

According to the researchers, a brine pool is a depression in the seafloor, filled with highly concentrated salt water and other chemical elements, saltier than the rest of the ocean. These underwater pools are said to be dangerous and can stun or kill animals almost immediately.

Lead researcher Sam Purkis, while speaking to Live Science, described the deadly pools as "among the most extreme environments on Earth" and said, "any animal that strays into the brine is immediately stunned or killed".

Purkis also said that fish, shrimp, and eels seem to use the brine pool for hunting all those creatures inadvertently swim into the deadly pool.

Purkis explained that the discovery of such pools is sure to help scientists figure out how oceans were first formed on the planet. Interestingly, brine pools also house a large number of microbes and are rich in diversity.

"Until we understand the limits of life on Earth, it will be difficult to determine if alien planets can host any living beings," he said.

According to a New York Post report, this is not the first brine pool that scientists have discovered. Over the past 30 years, oceanographers have discovered a "few dozen" of the deadly pools in the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.