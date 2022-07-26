CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation begins today at cbse.gov.in, check last date, application fees, steps to apply

The results were declared on the official website www.cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in along with DigiLocker and UMANG app.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 was announced on July 22, 2022, for more than 35 lakh students. The results were declared on the official website www.cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in along with DigiLocker and UMANG app.
Notably, there is no confusion regarding the term-wise weightage in CBSE Result 2022, but CBSE is now allowing students to apply for verification and revaluation.
1. CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation begins today
The CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation begins today, and students who are not happy with their CBSE Results 2022 can apply for the rechecking of their answer scripts.
2. CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation Process
CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation schedule will allow students 2 days to apply for verifying their marks. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation will end on July 28, 2022.
3. CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation: Last date, application fees
The CBSE Class 10, 12 students can apply for the verification till 11:59 pm on July 28, 2022. Students will have to pay Rs 500 per subject for verification.
4. CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.gov.in where the link to apply will be activated.
Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation link or link to apply for verification of marks' on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in the details and pay the application fee (as required).
Step 4: Make note of the submissions made to cross-check later.
5. CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Revaluation: Other details
Students will be given time from August 8 till 11:59 pm on August 9 to apply for obtaining a photocopy of answer sheets. Students will be charged Rs 500 per answer sheet. After this, students will have time from August 13 till 11:59 pm on August 14 to apply for Re-evaluation and will be charged Rs 100 per question.