'Crocodiles will bite you, elephants will roll over you': Mamata warns BJP against 'trying Maharashtra' in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - File Photo

With one of her ministers Partha Chatterjee facing ED arrest in the school jobs scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, questioning why the state minister was taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"Why do you have to take him to a hospital which has the Central government's touch? Why ESI hospital? Why Command Hospital? What is the intention? Is this not an insult to the people of Bengal? What do you think? Is the Centre innocent and the states are all thieves? You are there because of the states," NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying.

She than warned the BJP to not attempt an Maharashtra in West Bengal. The remarks made were in reference to Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari's recent remarks in which he said that after Maharashtra, next in line were Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bengal. He made the remarks after the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 40 Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the NVA government. Shinde later formed government with BJP's support.

"Maharashtra has not been able to fight this time. They say after Maharashtra it will be Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bengal. Try coming here. You will have to cross the Bay of Bengal. The crocodiles will bite you. And in the Sunderbans the Royal Bengal tiger will bite you. In North Bengal the elephants will roll over you," she said.

Banerjee's sharp remarks came after reports claimed that Chatterjee, after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on the intervening night of July 22 and 23 in the school jobs scam, made three calls to Banerjee, but the latter didn't answer them. It was seen as the Chief Minister's attempt to distance herself from the minister, one of her top aides.

The arrest memo filed by the ED before the Calcutta High Court claims that the TMC strongman called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at least thrice after his arrest on the intervening night of July 22 and 23, but could not reach her.

In the section “name of relative/friend whom the person taken into custody intends to inform”, Chatterjee -- after his arrest at 1:55 am, called Banerjee at 2.33 am, 3.37 am and 9.35 am. However, the latter didn’t pick the calls.

On July 24, the High Court directed the ED to take Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar by an air ambulance. The hospital, however, said Chatterjee “doesn’t require hospitalisation at this time” and that the medical reports have been sent to the High Court.