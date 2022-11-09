ISRO's reusable rockets will cut costs, be more environment friendly

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is developing a low-cost, reusable launch vehicle known as the ISRO Space RLV-TD. The first landing experiment for this launch vehicle is currently being prepared by ISRO. Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstrator is the name of such a launch vehicle (RLV-TD).

The Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstrator will make its first runway landing experiment (RLV-LEX) from the Space Test Range in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka, according to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath in a conversation with PTI. For this, weather monitoring, according to ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, is being done.

The RLV wing body will be lifted to a height of three to five kilometres by a helicopter before being released four to five kilometres before the runway with a horizontal velocity, according to ISRO officials. After being launched, the Reusable Launch Vehicle will move slowly as it approaches the runway before making a solo landing with the landing gear at a section of the Defense Airfield close to Chitradurga. New systems, including landing gear, parachute, hook beam assembly, radar altimeter, and pseudolite, have been created for this. On May 23, 2016, SDSC SHAR was used to launch ISRO's maiden RLV-TD HEX- 01 (Hypersonic Flight Experiment-01) mission. It was a successful demonstration of crucial design and testing technologies.

Each space launch and the flight will cost less with the use of an affordable reusable launch vehicle. Future space tourism prospects will benefit from a solid basis provided by this. This technology is being developed to increase our control over space commerce. Reusable vehicles are crucial for both the commercial and strategic sectors, according to ISRO director S. Somnath. India will be able to do this and send a payload into space and safely return it.

ISRO is moving quickly to determine what kind of launch vehicles can be produced in the future and how to lower the launcher's cost. The price per kilogramme for a launch right now is $20,000.00. It is a goal of ISRO to increase it to $5,000. Currently, ISRO has two different kinds of launch vehicles. For many years, India has used its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle to place its consumer satellites into low-Earth orbit (GSLV).

To create the newest technology for the space industry, ISRO Chairman Somnath had earlier stated that ISRO would increase its attention on research and development in the years to come. Additionally, he emphasised the necessity of improving communication between ISRO and national scientific institutions to facilitate extensive research and development in the field of space technology.