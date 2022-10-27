Search icon
Incridible! NASA-operated James Webb Space Telescope captures star being born

The NASA-operated James Webb Space Telescope's picture shows a star being born.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

The NASA-operated James Webb Space Telescope has photographed an Incredible star formation. The NASA image appears to reveal a planet that is almost still in the womb. It is a gas giant that has just been born. The Eagle Nebula's 'Pillars of Creation', or towering tendrils of gas and dust, have been photographed by NASA in an amazing image. In near-infrared light, these semi-transparent permeable pillars appear. These solid rock structures are interstellar gases, according to NASA. According to the report, the region is situated within the Eagle Nebula and approximately 6,500 light-years away from Earth. It was first observed by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, which produced an iconic photograph. 

The Eagle Nebula, with its soaring mountains of gas and dust, is one of the Milky Way galaxy's most active star factories, reveals the image taken by NASA's JWST.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/automobile/report-ola-electric-car-interior-teased-again-take-look-at-dashboard-steering-2996202

Midway through the 18th century, Swiss astronomer Philippe Loys de Cheseaux made the initial discovery of the Eagle Nebula. It was separately rediscovered by Charles Messier in 1764 and included in his inventory with the designation M16.

The James Webb Space Telescope can easily see through the shroud thanks to its dust-penetrating infrared camera, which reveals a luminous centre that is emitting so much infrared light (essentially heat) that the galaxy creates the recognisable eight-spike refraction pattern that is typically visible in Webb's images of bright stars. 

The MIRI and NIRCam cameras, as well as the NIRSpec spectrometer, are three of Webb's four instruments, according to a statement from the European Space Agency, which released the image on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The results were recently reported in a paper that was published in the Astrophysical Journal.

