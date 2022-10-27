Ola Electric car interior teased again, take look at dashboard, steering

Ola Electric car

Ola Electric is clearly aiming to become the industry standard in the production of electric vehicles. The Indian manufacturer of electric vehicles, ola electric, has released a teaser video showing the futuristic inside and exterior design of their next electric vehicle.

The inside of the Ola Electric vehicle is largely shadowed, yet a few elements are visible. The two-spoke steering wheel with the Ola logo imprinted in the centre of the octagon is the first interior feature seen. Backlit touch controls and two toggle switches are mounted on the spokes. The most intriguing aspect is the 'wheel' itself, which looks to be almost rectangular in form.

It has a separate, digital device that may be used independently to monitor speed. An infotainment screen sits in the middle of the dashboard of the electric car.

The wheel is backlit, and the inside is a soothing blue. The top is covered with a smattering of thin AC vents and ambient light strips. Since there are no physical buttons anywhere on the dashboard, it would seem that all functionality is built into the touchscreen.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the whole new front fascia design, a lower bumper, and an LED light strip that reflects off of the front bumper. Rather of the typical horizontal rows of LEDs, these headlights have their own unique design.

Range estimates place the vehicle's battery capacity at 70 and 80 kWh, giving it a possible 500-kilometre driving distance. The Ola vehicle will go up against the Mahindra XUV400, the Hyundai Kona EV, and the Tata Nexon EV Max when it hits the market.

Ola looks heavily influenced by other famous EVs like Tesla Model S and Lucid Air. The future Ola vehicle will have a horizontal LED bar and vertical aerodynamic winglets, much like the existing model. The LED headlamps are built into a single, slim unit that sits above the LED bar. A few teaser images were shown to us on a computer screen. In all likelihood, a working model of the prototype will be shown off during the 2023 Auto Expo.

Unfortunately, not much is shown in this particular teaser. However, based on Ola's previous hints, our rendering artist Pratyush Raut has jotted down his perspective on the impending automobile. The car, which will look like a coupe, will have impressive specs. This is the climax of an enormous undertaking that Ola has undertaken, and it includes the production of its own batteries and design.

However, Ola Electric has not yet released information on the cost of its upcoming electric car.