How to watch the annular solar eclipse today: Live streams, timing

The entire solar eclipse will last about two and a half hours from start to finish, but the annular phase will only last for four to five minutes.

On Saturday, October 14, there will be an annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the 'Ring of Fire.' This celestial event will be visible in various North and South American countries for the first time since 2012.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, partially obscuring the Sun and creating a striking ring-like appearance.

Here are the details of where the solar eclipse will be visible:

The annular solar eclipse will commence in Oregon at 09:13 am PDT and conclude in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT. This celestial event can only be witnessed by people in the western hemisphere.

The eclipse's path will stretch across a narrow region, traversing the United States from Oregon to Texas. It will also extend over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and through parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Alaska to Argentina.

It's worth noting that this will be the last solar eclipse visible from the United States until 2039.

However, the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, will not be visible in India.

All about annular solar eclipse in 2023:

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth while passing between the Sun and Earth. It is essential to stress the importance of safety during solar eclipse viewing. Looking directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse without proper eye protection is extremely unsafe.

When observing a solar eclipse, safety should be a top priority, and solar filters should be used at all times. Whether you are in an area where a partial or annular eclipse is visible, the risk is the same. Ensure you use solar eclipse glasses and remember to attach solar filters to cameras, telescopes, and binoculars.

The entire solar eclipse will last about two and a half hours from start to finish, but the annular phase will only last for four to five minutes.

Where to watch the annular solar eclipse in 2023:

NASA will be live-streaming the annular solar eclipse on its social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube. They will also provide live eclipse views from Time and Date without commentary, starting at 09:00 pm IST on their media channel.