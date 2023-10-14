How to watch the annular solar eclipse today: Live streams, timing

Headlines

Iran warns Israel, says Hezbollah could cause ‘huge earthquake’ if...

Meet India's richest woman in retail sector who leads billion-dollar company, her net worth is...

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Tejas: Action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled at India vs Pakistan World Cup match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest woman in retail sector who leads billion-dollar company, her net worth is...

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Popular Bigg Boss winners who have impressed fans in Khatron Ke Khiladi

8 dry fruits rich in  Vitamin B12

5 cooking oils to reduce cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

Tejas: Action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled at India vs Pakistan World Cup match

Siddharth Roy Kapur reacts to Jawan, Pathaan earning Rs 1000 crore: 'People were writing obituaries for industry but...'

HomeScience

Science

How to watch the annular solar eclipse today: Live streams, timing

The entire solar eclipse will last about two and a half hours from start to finish, but the annular phase will only last for four to five minutes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, October 14, there will be an annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the 'Ring of Fire.' This celestial event will be visible in various North and South American countries for the first time since 2012.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, partially obscuring the Sun and creating a striking ring-like appearance.

Here are the details of where the solar eclipse will be visible:

The annular solar eclipse will commence in Oregon at 09:13 am PDT and conclude in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT. This celestial event can only be witnessed by people in the western hemisphere.

The eclipse's path will stretch across a narrow region, traversing the United States from Oregon to Texas. It will also extend over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and through parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Alaska to Argentina.

It's worth noting that this will be the last solar eclipse visible from the United States until 2039.

However, the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, will not be visible in India.

All about annular solar eclipse in 2023:

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth while passing between the Sun and Earth. It is essential to stress the importance of safety during solar eclipse viewing. Looking directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse without proper eye protection is extremely unsafe.

When observing a solar eclipse, safety should be a top priority, and solar filters should be used at all times. Whether you are in an area where a partial or annular eclipse is visible, the risk is the same. Ensure you use solar eclipse glasses and remember to attach solar filters to cameras, telescopes, and binoculars.

The entire solar eclipse will last about two and a half hours from start to finish, but the annular phase will only last for four to five minutes.

Where to watch the annular solar eclipse in 2023:

NASA will be live-streaming the annular solar eclipse on its social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube. They will also provide live eclipse views from Time and Date without commentary, starting at 09:00 pm IST on their media channel.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas War: It's time for peace, brotherhood...time to walk together, says PM Modi at P20 summit

Viral video shows fans exchanging punches in brawl during Ind vs Afg World Cup 2023 match in Delhi

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

This actor quit Bollywood to found Rs 100 crore fitness empire, has 29 crore YouTube views; net worth is…

Viral video: Hyderabad man wins hearts as he allows stray dog to relax on his Ferrari, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE