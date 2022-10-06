From Mars changing its direction to meteor shower: List of cosmic events to watch out for in October

File Photo

The month of October is full of beautiful surprises for stargazers who enjoy witnessing an astronomical phenomena. From Mars changing its direction to a meteor shower, here’s a list of cosmic events in October.

NASA has released a list of events to look out for in October 2022 via a tweet.

Jupiter and Saturn are visible throughout October

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible throughout October. If you want to watch it, it will be visible in the southeast early in the evening and will move toward the west through the night. They will form a triangle with the star Fomalhaut.

READ | From cinnamon, yogurt to eggs, nuts: 8 superfoods that help reduce blood sugar

Stargazing calendar by NASA on Twitter

Mars will change its direction this month

Mars changes its direction every two years and by the end of this month, it is set to happen. The planet, which has been moving east (relative to background stars) all year, will move west in October.

READ | Detox post Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra: Here's what you can eat after binging on food items during festivals

Meteor shower

The Orionid meteor shower will be visible all month. Not only this, but the celestial dust will also grace the sky. The Orionid meteor shower produces 10-20 meteors/hour at its peak.