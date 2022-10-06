Search icon
From Mars changing its direction to meteor shower: List of cosmic events to watch out for in October

From Mars changing its direction to a meteor shower, here's a list of cosmic events in October.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

File Photo

The month of October is full of beautiful surprises for stargazers who enjoy witnessing an astronomical phenomena. From Mars changing its direction to a meteor shower, here’s a list of cosmic events in October.

NASA has released a list of events to look out for in October 2022 via a tweet.

Jupiter and Saturn are visible throughout October 

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible throughout October. If you want to watch it, it will be visible in the southeast early in the evening and will move toward the west through the night. They will form a triangle with the star Fomalhaut. 

Stargazing calendar by NASA on Twitter

Mars will change its direction this month 

Mars changes its direction every two years and by the end of this month, it is set to happen. The planet, which has been moving east (relative to background stars) all year, will move west in October.

Meteor shower 

The Orionid meteor shower will be visible all month. Not only this, but the celestial dust will also grace the sky. The Orionid meteor shower produces 10-20 meteors/hour at its peak.

