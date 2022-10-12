Search icon
DART asteroid collision mission successful! Here’s what NASA said

NASA has said that the experimental spacecraft DART altered the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos as per the mission’s objective.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Image of Dimorphos asteroid right before NASA's DART spacecraft smashed into it | Photo: NASA

The world’s first step towards planetary defence is successful, NASA announced late Tuesday. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) where a spacecraft was intentionally made to smash into an asteroid has brought back positive results.

NASA has said that the experimental spacecraft has altered the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos as per the mission’s objective.

The American space agency collected and analysed data over two weeks and found that the impact of DART had shortened the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos around its parent asteroid Didymos by 32 minutes.

Before the impact’s desired result, Dimorphos took 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit around Didymos. This has now been changed to 11 hours and 23 minutes. NASA had smashed the DART spacecraft into the asteroid on September 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

