'Can't confirm': ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 debris link with metal dome found on Australian beach

The ISRO chairman links the Australian beach metal dome to rocket debris but didn't confirm if it is linked to Chandrayaan-3.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S Somanath, has addressed the discovery of a giant metal dome found on an Australian beach. While he acknowledged that it is indeed part of a rocket, he emphasized that claiming it as Indian requires further analysis.

Speculations arose after the object was found on Green Head beach, generating excitement among locals. Some speculated that it might be connected to India's recent Moon mission launch. However, experts quickly dismissed this notion.

The cylindrical object, measuring approximately 2.5 meters wide and 2.5 to 3 meters long, initially triggered theories that it could be debris from the missing MH370 plane. But aviation experts ruled out that possibility, suggesting instead that it might be a rocket fuel tank fallen into the Indian Ocean.

The Australian Space Agency also weighed in, speculating that the object could have come from a "foreign space launch vehicle." This led to further speculation that it might be a fuel tank from ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which they use regularly for satellite launches.

Despite the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3 using a PSLV, experts noted that the object had been in the water for several months, as evident from the extensive barnacle cover in photos. Somanath clarified that there is "no mystery" about the object; it is undoubtedly part of a rocket. However, without direct analysis, it cannot be confirmed whether it originated from a PSLV or another type of rocket.

The discovery of the metal dome has captured the curiosity of many, but the final determination of its origin awaits a thorough examination by experts.

