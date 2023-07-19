'Can't confirm': ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 debris link with metal dome found on Australian beach

Headlines

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with ‘friend’ Rekha: ‘Years will go by without us exchanging a word…’

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

10 Most powerful queens of Mughal Empire

8 must-watch Hindi devotional films

10 superfoods for weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

India now home to world's largest office, overtakes Pentagon; know all about Surat's grand building

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

HomeScience

Science

'Can't confirm': ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 debris link with metal dome found on Australian beach

The ISRO chairman links the Australian beach metal dome to rocket debris but didn't confirm if it is linked to Chandrayaan-3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S Somanath, has addressed the discovery of a giant metal dome found on an Australian beach. While he acknowledged that it is indeed part of a rocket, he emphasized that claiming it as Indian requires further analysis.

Speculations arose after the object was found on Green Head beach, generating excitement among locals. Some speculated that it might be connected to India's recent Moon mission launch. However, experts quickly dismissed this notion.

The cylindrical object, measuring approximately 2.5 meters wide and 2.5 to 3 meters long, initially triggered theories that it could be debris from the missing MH370 plane. But aviation experts ruled out that possibility, suggesting instead that it might be a rocket fuel tank fallen into the Indian Ocean.

The Australian Space Agency also weighed in, speculating that the object could have come from a "foreign space launch vehicle." This led to further speculation that it might be a fuel tank from ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which they use regularly for satellite launches.

Despite the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3 using a PSLV, experts noted that the object had been in the water for several months, as evident from the extensive barnacle cover in photos. Somanath clarified that there is "no mystery" about the object; it is undoubtedly part of a rocket. However, without direct analysis, it cannot be confirmed whether it originated from a PSLV or another type of rocket.

The discovery of the metal dome has captured the curiosity of many, but the final determination of its origin awaits a thorough examination by experts.

Read more: Chandrayaan-3: Successful third orbit-raising maneuver sets stage for lunar mission, next fire to take place on July 20

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These 6 contestants including wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia nominated for eviction this week

Greater Noida: Woman threatens female toll plaza employee, pulls her hair, incident caught on cam

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

Unexpected twist: Man's Rs 90K camera lens purchase resulted in a quinoa seed delivery!

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE