2023 set to be the hottest year on record: Scientists

Headlines

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

Viral video: Woman in hot black attire grooves to ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, internet says 'once more'

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

10 Most stunning black animals 

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

Benefits of surya namaskar 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Ananya Panday confirms 'special' relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8: 'Aashiqui aisi hi...'

HomeScience

Science

2023 set to be the hottest year on record: Scientists

The urgency of addressing these alarming temperature records and the associated climate challenges could not be more evident.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Earth is poised to endure its hottest year on record, with October shattering temperature records just ahead of a critical climate summit slated for this month. According to findings from the Copernicus European Earth observation agency, last month was the hottest October globally, registering temperatures 0.8 degrees Celsius above the long-term average for the month. This monthly temperature spike was more than double the increase observed in September, making it the highest on record.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, remarked on the exceptional nature of October's temperature surge, which followed four consecutive months of record-breaking global temperatures. Experts expressed deep concern over this unprecedented trend, describing the 2023 temperature statistics as resembling a scenario from a Hollywood blockbuster.

Climate scientist David Reay from the University of Edinburgh, likened the current global efforts to combat climate change to a "Hot Mess" if it were a movie, given the staggering rise in air temperatures, sea temperatures, and sea ice. This alarming heatwave is primarily attributed to the burning of fossil fuels, which has released heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

The Paris Agreement, signed eight years ago, saw world leaders commit to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. However, current policies are projected to result in an increase of approximately 2.4 degrees Celsius, far exceeding the agreed-upon target.

Akshay Deoras, a meteorology research scientist at the University of Reading, pointed out that the scorching October of 2023 underscores the substantial and concerning margin by which temperature records are being shattered. The culprits behind this global warming surge are increased greenhouse gas emissions and the influence of El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Additionally, Copernicus scientists found that the average global mean temperature from January to October of the current year surpassed the 10-month average of the previous record-holder in 2016 by 0.1 degrees Celsius.

The Copernicus report is poised to be a pivotal focal point when world leaders convene at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this month, scheduled from November 30 to December 12. The urgency of addressing these alarming temperature records and the associated climate challenges could not be more evident.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rama Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza 'becoming a graveyard for children', says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Meet Kashmir boy, who worked as a labourer, cracked NEET UG without coaching, scored...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE