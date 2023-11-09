2023 set to be the hottest year on record: Scientists

The urgency of addressing these alarming temperature records and the associated climate challenges could not be more evident.

The Earth is poised to endure its hottest year on record, with October shattering temperature records just ahead of a critical climate summit slated for this month. According to findings from the Copernicus European Earth observation agency, last month was the hottest October globally, registering temperatures 0.8 degrees Celsius above the long-term average for the month. This monthly temperature spike was more than double the increase observed in September, making it the highest on record.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, remarked on the exceptional nature of October's temperature surge, which followed four consecutive months of record-breaking global temperatures. Experts expressed deep concern over this unprecedented trend, describing the 2023 temperature statistics as resembling a scenario from a Hollywood blockbuster.

Climate scientist David Reay from the University of Edinburgh, likened the current global efforts to combat climate change to a "Hot Mess" if it were a movie, given the staggering rise in air temperatures, sea temperatures, and sea ice. This alarming heatwave is primarily attributed to the burning of fossil fuels, which has released heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

The Paris Agreement, signed eight years ago, saw world leaders commit to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. However, current policies are projected to result in an increase of approximately 2.4 degrees Celsius, far exceeding the agreed-upon target.

Akshay Deoras, a meteorology research scientist at the University of Reading, pointed out that the scorching October of 2023 underscores the substantial and concerning margin by which temperature records are being shattered. The culprits behind this global warming surge are increased greenhouse gas emissions and the influence of El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Additionally, Copernicus scientists found that the average global mean temperature from January to October of the current year surpassed the 10-month average of the previous record-holder in 2016 by 0.1 degrees Celsius.

The Copernicus report is poised to be a pivotal focal point when world leaders convene at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this month, scheduled from November 30 to December 12. The urgency of addressing these alarming temperature records and the associated climate challenges could not be more evident.