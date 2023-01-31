UPI registration: No debit card needed, only Aadhaar card required, here's how

UPI registration using Aadhaar card: Customers of Punjab National Bank now have a simpler way for signing up for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Aadhaar-based One-Time Password (OTP) authentication has made it possible for users to sign up for UPI without a valid debit card. This initiative provides an effective solution for those without an access to a debit card a practical answer.

On its official Twitter account, the bank posted an update telling customers that they could sign up for UPI using their Aadhaar cards. The bank claimed that customers may now simply set or reset their UPI PIN without a debit card with the Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

Did you know? You don't need your Debit card to register for UPI.



— Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) January 29, 2023

As stated on the NPCI website, this is a better and simpler approach for users to set up UPI and offers a convenient solution for people without access to a debit card.

The following steps will help you create your UPI PIN using Aadhaar:

1. Set a new UPI PIN by opening the UPI app.

2. Select Aadhaar-based Verification

3. Verify your information by typing the last six digits of your Aadhaar card number.

4. Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile number.

5. Accept and give permission.

6. You can enter and confirm your new UPI PIN after the bank has verified it.

With this new initiative from Punjab National Bank, customers will find it simpler to use the UPI platform, which offers a quick and secure way to send money. Customers may now easily sign up for UPI without a debit card by using their Aadhaar card. This new development will have a significant impact on UPI's rising popularity by making it simpler for more users to use the platform for their payment needs.

