Budget 2023: Know interesting facts and history of Indian Budget I 10 points

The finance minister releases the Union Budget, often known as the Indian Budget, on February 1 of each year. When the Parliament's budget session gets underway, the budget is often shared. Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, will introduce the Union Budget for 2023–2024 in Parliament on February 1 at 11 a.m. The administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present us with our final budget for this year. Lok Sabha elections will take place next year.

Ahead of the budget announcement, we thought it would be fascinating to share some intriguing, lesser-known facts, and the budget’s history and answer some questions about our Indian Budget.