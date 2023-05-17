SBI Home Loan: Credit score to determine your interest rate, avail special facility

SBI home loan interest rate: SBI, the State Bank of India, a prominent banking institution, offers diverse interest rates for its home loans based on the credit scores of applicants. To elucidate, customers blessed with a commendable credit score of 750 or above can avail themselves of the regular home loan interest rate of 9.15%.

Interestingly, it is worth noting that SBI, along with other distinguished banks such as ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and Bank of Baroda, has decided not to make any alterations to its Marginal Cost Lending Rate (MCLR) subsequent to the recent decision made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This decision exemplifies the stability in the lending rates offered by these banks.

Speaking of the RBI, it is noteworthy that they have chosen to maintain the repo rate unchanged during their April monetary policy meeting. In the context of SBI's lending rates, let us delve into the details of their MCLR rates, which determine the interest rates applicable to various loan products. The overnight MCLR is currently fixed at 7.90%, while the one-month MCLR stands at 8.10%. For a slightly longer duration, the six-month MCLR has been determined as 8.40%, whereas the one-year MCLR stands at 8.50%. Moving further along the timeline, we encounter the two-year MCLR, which has been set at 8.60%, followed by the three-year MCLR at 8.70%. It is essential to note that these rates are effective from May 15, 2023.

Let us now transition to the specific details concerning SBI's home loan interest rates. As per the information available on the SBI website, customers with a credit score of 750 or above, falling within the category of high creditworthiness, can benefit from the regular home loan interest rate of 9.15%. In contrast, individuals with a credit score ranging between 700-749 would be subject to a slightly higher interest rate of 9.35%. Furthermore, those with a credit score in the range of 650-699 would be charged an interest rate of 9.45%. These rates became applicable as of May 1, 2023.

It is crucial to highlight that SBI has recently made adjustments to its benchmark prime lending rate, elevating it from the previous rate of 14.15% to the current rate of 14.85%. This revision has implications for various loan products offered by SBI. Additionally, the base rate has been increased from 9.40% to 10.10%. The aforementioned changes exemplify SBI's endeavor to maintain a competitive stance in the market.

