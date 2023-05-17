Sent money to a wrong account via PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay? Step-by-step guide of how to get it back

The surge in digital payments has become a prominent trend in India over the past few years. This shift can be attributed to the convenience of transferring funds between bank accounts seamlessly. Gone are the days when individuals had to make multiple trips to the bank. Now, even small shop owners and big traders have embraced digital transactions. However, it is not uncommon for payments to get stuck or end up in the wrong account. Thankfully, there are ways to rectify such errors and retrieve your money.

When faced with the predicament of mistakenly transferring money to the wrong UPI or bank account, it is essential not to panic. There is still hope for recovery even after the funds have been transferred. Follow these steps to retrieve your money:

1. Contact customer care: Reach out to the customer care of the payment platform you used, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm UPI. Provide them with all the transaction details and file a complaint. This step is crucial as per the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Promptly filing a complaint within 3 working days of the transaction increases your chances of recovering the funds.

2. Lodge a complaint with your bank: In addition to contacting the payment platform's customer care, file a complaint with your bank as well. Inform them about the erroneous transaction and provide the necessary information. The RBI's guidelines state that money can be recovered within 48 hours of lodging a complaint about a wrong payment.

3. UPI wrong payment: If the wrong payment was made through UPI or net banking, the first step is to call 18001201740 and register a complaint. Afterward, visit your bank and complete the form, supplying the required details. In case the bank refuses to assist you, escalate the issue to the Ombudsman of the Reserve Bank of India via bankingombudsman.rbi.org.in.

4. Preserve transaction messages: It is crucial not to delete any transaction messages from your phone. These messages contain the necessary information, including the PPBL number, which is vital during the complaint process. Additionally, you can also file a complaint regarding wrong payments on the website of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). NPCI, established by the Reserve Bank of India, is responsible for providing UPI services.

Always exercise caution before making online payments. Double-check that the account or UPI you are transferring money to is correct to avoid such complications.

By following these steps and promptly taking action, you can increase the chances of recovering funds sent to the wrong account. Stay vigilant during digital transactions and ensure accuracy to prevent unnecessary complications.

Read more: Home loan calculation: Know how much loan to take based on salary and other income