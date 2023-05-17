Search icon
Home loan calculation: Know how much loan to take based on salary and other income

Calculate ideal home loan based on income, age, and tenure factors.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

When it comes to contemplating the prospect of obtaining a home loan, it is of utmost importance to ensure that you do not borrow beyond your financial means. Your income serves as the most critical determinant that establishes the extent of the home loan you can procure. In other words, the higher your income, the greater the financial resources at your disposal to obtain a loan from the bank. Thus, to compute the maximum loan amount you can obtain, you must undertake a comparative analysis of the various loan amounts proffered by distinct banks.

However, if you plan to take out a home loan during a period when the repo rate has been raised for the sixth time, it is expedient that you only take out the precise sum that you genuinely necessitate. While your salary undeniably constitutes a critical variable, it is not the sole decisive factor. Depending on whether you are a salaried employee or self-employed, you can obtain a maximum home loan of up to Rs. 60 lakhs or Rs. 45 lakhs, respectively, provided that your salary is Rs. 10 lakhs or Rs. 15 lakhs.

Additionally, age serves as a pivotal consideration in the domain of home loans. Lenders tend to place more confidence in younger borrowers; ergo, if you are young and generating a substantial income, you are more likely to obtain approval for a loan in a speedy manner. Conversely, if you are older and seeking to secure a home loan, you might be offered a smaller loan amount for a shorter tenure.

For example, suppose you are 35 years old, in that case, your loan tenure could be extended to 30 years. However, if you reach the age of 40, the tenure may be reduced to 25-30 years, and when you attain the age of 45, it might dwindle to 20-25 years. Finally, if you are 50 years old, your loan tenure might be restricted to 15-20 years.

Always bear in mind that obtaining a home loan constitutes a significant decision that requires careful deliberation and prudent consideration. Thus, it is crucial to calculate the sum that you can afford to pay back before determining the precise loan amount to apply for. Additionally, it is advisable to seek the counsel of a financial advisor to receive guidance and support during this process.

Read more: Revive your dormant Indian bank account: Guidelines and reactivation process explained

