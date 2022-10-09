SBI Credit Card offers festive deals on vehicles, phones and more

This Diwali, don't let a lack of funds prevent you from enjoying yourself fully. With the amazing SBI credit card offers, you can get everything you need and pay for it in EMIs. Yes, in honour of the Diwali festival, the State Bank of India has announced new credit card offers. A few of our favourite SBI Bank credit card offers are listed below:

It's time to fully commit to your traditional appearance. Get 10% and 5% Cashback, respectively, at Max and Pantaloon stores. Enjoy a 5% instant discount at Reliance Trends locations in the meantime.

Get jewellery from TBZ with a flat cashback of Rs. 2,500 or Rs. 5,000 as part of the amazing SBI credit card Diwali offer.

Bring your desired vehicle home to celebrate Diwali with 5% Cashback on Hero Motocorp. Valid only for EMI transactions with a tenure of at least nine months.

Get the refrigerator, AC, or TV you've always wanted. Get up to 22.5% Cashback on LG products, compared to up to 15% Cashback on Bosch products. While Whirlpool offers up to 12% Cashback, Lloyd offers up to 17.5% Cashback.

IFB, Panasonic, and Voltas each offer up to 10% cash back, while Godrej Appliances, Haier, and Sony are offering up to 20%. Also available is a cashback offer of up to 5% on Blue Star homes.

Get the phone of your dreams because Vivo and Oppo both offer up to 8,000 and 10% cashback, respectively, on EMI transactions lasting six months or longer.

Additionally, you can purchase e-vouchers with SBI credit card offers to give to friends and family. Take advantage of discounts of up to 25% on e-gift cards from renowned companies like Flipkart, Amazon, Lifestyle, Myntra, Kalyan Jewellers, Titan, Prestige, Bata, Dominos, Hamleys, and more.