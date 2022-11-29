Ration Card: No need to stand in line to get your ration card, check how you can now book online

No need to stand in line to get your ration card, check how you can now book online

Ration Card Online: The ration card serves as identification and is used to issue rations to low-income families. A ration card is necessary for a programme that the central government is running to give free rations. You don't need to worry right away if you haven't created a ration card yet. Ration cards can be created while you are at home. One must submit an online application for this.

Not only is a ration card required to receive rations, but it can also be utilised like an Aadhaar card. A ration card serves as both an identity card and a proof of residency. In addition, it is utilised for the use of Aadhaar Cards, Voter ID Cards, creating Bank Accounts, and PM Kisan Yojana Applications. Only those citizens who qualify receive a ration card, not all Indian nationals.

Before, people had to go to the offices to get their ration cards made, but today, every state offers its citizens the option to create their ration cards online. You can do this by going to the state's Department of Food, Supplies, and Consumer Affairs' official website.

Know how to get the ration cards online, step-by-step guide:

Step:1. Go to fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx if you are a UP resident.

Step:2. Once logged in, select NFSA 2013 Application Form and fill out the required fields.

Step:3. Now, fill out the Aadhaar card, residence certificate, income certificate, passport-size photo, and bank account details before uploading your documents.

Step:4. Submit the ration card by paying the costs after that. After verification, your ration card will be created.

Note- A fee ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 45 may be required if you want to apply for a ration card.