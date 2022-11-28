Aadhaar Card Verification: Know how to verify Aadhar card details while renting house, office space or shops

Aadhaar Card Verification: The most crucial document today is the Aadhaar Card. Aadhaar cards are utilised everywhere as identification proof. Aadhaar cards are necessary for everything, including travel, creating bank accounts, and even purchasing real estate. This special 12-digit number is important for everything legal you do.

Today, the landlord will first request your Aadhaar card if you go anyplace to purchase a house or to rent it. The common misconception is that an Aadhar card cannot be generated fake. There are situations which frequently surface when tenants provide a bogus 12-digit number to the landlord in place of their Aadhaar number. If you are a landlord in this circumstance and would like to confirm the validity of your tenant's Aadhaar Card Verification, there's a way you can do it.

Cross-verification of the Aadhaar card:

It is crucial to confirm the validity of a person's Aadhaar card before renting your home or shop to them. If not, you can subsequently encounter certain difficulties. UIDAI, the company that issues Aadhaar cards, offers its users the option to view Aadhaar card information. You can perform an online check to verify it.

The Aadhaar card verification process online:

The 12-digit Aadhaar Verification process is very simple. You must first visit on the UIDAI link resident.uidai.gov.in/verify to authenticate your Aadhaar. After that, you click this link and enter the 12-digit Aadhaar instead of the Aadhaar number. Enter the captcha code after that. The Aadhaar number's details will show up on the screen if it is accurate. The incorrect base number will display the error at the same time. You can instantly verify the Aadhaar's validity in such a circumstance while seated at home.