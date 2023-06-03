Search icon
These employees can withdraw their salary in advance; scheme, eligibility, amount explained

The state government provided more information, stating that the employee's advance payment deduction would be adjusted from their pay for the next month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

Representational Image

Employees of this state will now be able to draw their salaries in advance if it is necessary. The "Earned Salary Advance Drawal Access Scheme" has been approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard, and as of June 1, 2023, all employees may use it. 

With the implementation of this new programme, Rajasthan became the first Indian state to provide its employees with an advance salary option.

The initiative will be run by Rajasthan Financial Service Delivery Limited, according to the state government, and the employee would receive a proportionate advance on their income before the end of the month.

How does the drawing of salary advance work?
The state government provided more information, stating that the employee's advance payment deduction would be adjusted from their pay for the next month.

How much can an employee withdraw from their salary?
The state government employee may receive many advances under this new scheme, but they cannot total more than 50% of the net monthly salary that is payable. They will be reimbursed from their current salary month if they receive an advance payment before the 21st of any given month.

In addition, Chief Minister Gehlot has given his approval to a proposal that would grant state government employees who have won medals in competitions and sporting events at the world and national levels a special rise in the form of a personal salary. 

He stated that the qualified workers would submit an application for a special increment within six months after the conclusion of the sporting event, and it will become effective on April 1.

For their outstanding performances in both national and international sporting events, the employees will get special raises as personal salaries at the amount set by the state government.

