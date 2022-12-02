Pregnant women to get Rs 6,000 under THIS scheme, know how to avail the benefit

Janani Suraksha Yojana: Several schemes are being implemented by the central government with the interests of all groups in mind. Newborn children to senior citizen schemes have all been established. People receive financial assistance from the government through these schemes, either directly or in the form of interest.

Following this, the government launched the Women Scheme, a scheme that provides 6000 rupees to women's bank accounts to support their pregnancy and newborn health. This scheme was Initiated with the intention of giving children proper nourishment and financial security. Pregnant mothers who deliver are provided with financial aid under this scheme.

Benefits are provided to low-income households under the Janani Suraksha Yojana. Both government-licensed private hospitals and government-run healthcare facilities are covered by the scheme. The advantage of this scheme cannot be used if the delivery happens in any other hospital. In addition, delivery checkups are enabled in private or government hospitals from the 1st to the 9th of every month, by the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritv Abhiyan.

Documents required:

To benefit from Janani Suraksha Yojana you need bank account information as well as an Aadhaara card, voter ID card, and delivery certificate from a government hospital. These documents must be submitted with the scheme application form. The benefit of the scheme will be provided following approval of this application.

Check how to apply:

This plan will be carried out with ASHA's assistance. The ASHA employee will be in charge of enrolling everyone, updating all the data, and informing all the pregnant mothers. Any pregnant woman who wishes to receive benefits under this scheme must meet with the ASHA worker assigned to her by Gram Panchayat. The village chief can also be reached in the ASHA worker's absence.