PM Kisan Yojana: Your next PM Kisan Yojana might get stuck due to THESE mistakes, check details

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana) provides farmers with yearly support of Rs 6000. This sum is distributed in three payments of 2,000–2,000 rupees each. In this plan, the 12th instalment has already been paid out, and the 13th instalment (the PM Kisan Yojana's 13th Installment) is on the way. However, this money may no longer be deposited into the farmers' accounts.

Farmers are advised that if they commit any errors from the time they apply to the time they receive their funds, the benefits of this scheme will not be available to them. Farmers frequently fill out incorrect information for their Aadhaar cards, bank accounts, gender, and other factors, which causes the instalment of this scheme to stop. However, it can be fixed while sitting at home.

Know where to go to correct mistakes:

If you are a PM Kisan Yojana beneficiary, you can correct errors using your Aadhaar card by going to the pmkisan.gov.in portal. When you get here, go to the former corner; the help desk option will be located there. Now, clicking on it will immediately bring up a new page on your desktop.

You now need to provide your bank account information and 12-digit Aadhaar number, or you can use your 10-digit mobile number instead. Click Get Data when you've completed it. The full information will then be shown to you. You choose the incorrectly filled information from the given data on the screen and can then correct it.

How to update your bank account:

If you entered incorrect bank account information, you need to select Account Number Is Not Correct to have it fixed. Information in regard to the account should then be provided. Once you enter the account number, your account will be updated, and as soon as the following payment is released, the money will be sent right into your account.