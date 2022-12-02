How to get PAN Card allotted while sitting at home? Use THIS online service and get it within 4-5 days

PAN Card: Similar to the Aadhaar Card, the PAN Card is a significant document that is required for numerous purposes, including opening bank accounts. The Income Tax Department, which keeps track of people's financial data, has a record of their PAN cards. You may also be denied access to numerous government schemes if you don't have this document.

Fino Payments Bank has launched a new service that makes it possible to get a digital PAN card in only a few hours. Only Aadhaar authentication will be needed for this to happen. Protean eGov Technologies (NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) and the bank have partnered to increase PAN card issuance services in India, particularly in rural areas.

Through the partnership, Protean will be able to reach more areas of the nation through Fino Bank's virtual network of more than 12.2 lakh merchant points, according to a statement from the bank. Fino becomes the first payment bank to represent Protein as a PAN Service Agency (PCA) due to this partnership.

Also read: LIC launches WhatsApp services: Check policy status, premium, bonus and other details easily

Know how to get a PAN card:

Any user after Aadhaar authentication, any user can obtain a PAN card with the aid of Fino Bank Centers. No additional document will be required from you for this. Additionally, consumers will have the choice between a physical and digital PAN card. Within a few hours of submitting an application, individuals' email addresses will receive an email with their digital PAN card, or e-PAN, according to Fino Bank.

Get PAN at your door-steps in just 4-5 days:

e-PAN cards are valid worldwide and can be used for every official purpose, however, if you still prefer paper PAN cards, Fino Bank offers this service. Your PAN card will be delivered to the Aadhaar address you provided in 4 to 5 days.