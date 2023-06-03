PM Kisan Yojana: Some farmers to get benefits of Rs 12,000 every year, know how

PM Kisan Yojana: Catering to the needs of farmers, the PM Kisan Yojana offers an annual allowance of 6 thousand rupees. However, a fortunate few can now rejoice as they may receive an augmented sum of 12 thousand rupees.

In order to enhance the livelihoods of farmers, numerous schemes have been initiated with the aim of bolstering their income. One noteworthy example is the PM Kisan Yojana, implemented by the Central Government.

The PM Kisan Yojana involves the transfer of 6,000 rupees into the bank accounts of eligible farmers through three installments each year. Remarkably, certain farmers now have the opportunity to receive up to 12,000 rupees.

The Maharashtra government, recognizing the significance of uplifting farmers, has introduced the Namo Kisan Maha Samman Nidhi scheme. This initiative seeks to bestow an additional annual grant of 6,000 rupees upon farmers. The amount will be disbursed in installments, with 2,000 rupees provided during each installment.

Consequently, farmers will now be eligible for a total of 12,000 rupees annually, combining the 6,000 rupees from the PM Kisan Yojana and the additional 6,000 rupees from the Maharashtra government. It is important to note that farmers residing in other states are ineligible for this combined benefit.

The Maharashtra government announced this scheme during the budget session, which has subsequently been approved by the state cabinet. A budget allocation of 6,900 crore rupees has been designated to accommodate the needs of approximately 1.5 crore farmers.

To avail themselves of this scheme, farmers must possess agricultural land and the necessary documents, including bank account details, Aadhaar card, and Aadhaar card linked to the account. Furthermore, applicants must be registered with the Agriculture Department.

