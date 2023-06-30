Search icon
PM Kisan Yojana: Key requirements and process to get 14th installment

List of essential requirements for receiving the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

PM Kisan Yojana: To receive the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, beneficiaries need to fulfill certain requirements. The government has emphasized that the amount will be credited to farmers' accounts only after completing the EKYC process. Beneficiaries can verify their own eKYC by using the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number through the PM Kisan Portal.

However, it is essential to note that as per the Agriculture Department's website of the Government of Bihar, individuals who have been declared ineligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana due to income tax payment or other reasons must compulsorily return the received amount. This situation may result in several farmers being deprived of the scheme's benefits.

To ensure uninterrupted receipt of installments, the following requirements must be fulfilled:

1. Have a bank account linked to Aadhaar.

2. Verify the Aadhaar Seeding status with the bank account.

3. Keep the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) option enabled in the Aadhaar-linked bank account.

4. Complete the eKYC process.

5. Ensure that personal information is accurately provided.

To check the Aadhaar Seeding status, use the corresponding module in the PM Kisan Portal. Additionally, farmers can now check their PM Kisan application status by making a simple phone call to 155261.

Here's how to complete the eKYC process under the PM Kisan Yojana:

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Click on the "Farmer's Section" under the EKYC option.

3. Enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code, then click the search button.

4. Provide the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.

5. Click on "Get OTP" and enter the OTP received.

By fulfilling these requirements and completing the eKYC process, farmers can ensure a seamless experience and receive the 14th installment amount under the PM Kisan Yojana.

